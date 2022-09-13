Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Captain Suffers Knee Injury

Sep 13, 2022 17:09 By brendan
Kerry Captain Suffers Knee Injury Kerry Captain Suffers Knee Injury
Share this article

Kerry Captain Joe O’connor is set to be sidelined for up to nine months after suffering an ACL injury.

 

The Austin Stacks midfielder sustained the injury during the first half of the Tralee club’s Kerry SFC win against Na Gaeil on Friday.

Advertisement

 

The Kerryman has now reported that scans confirmed the 23-year-old injured his ACL – his second injury to his right knee in the space of eight months.

 

Advertisement

That previous knee injury caused O’Connor to miss most of Kerrys National League campaign. The Stacks man went on to feature in four of Kerry’s five Championship games this year as he helped the Kingdom win their first All-Ireland title since 2014.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus