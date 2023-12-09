Kerry badminton news

Mens

Div 5

Ballyheigue A 4 Annascaul 2

Listowel 6 Ballyheigue B 0

Kingdom 5 Moyvane 1

Div 4

Killarney 4 Annascaul 2

Div 3

Killarney 6 Moyvane 0

Listowel 5 Kingdom 1

Ladies

Div 4

Killarney 6 Ballyheigue 0

Listowel 5 Moyvane 1

Fixtures for the week ending Dec 15th

Mens

Div 5

Dec 13th

Killarney V Annascaul 8.15

Kingdom V Listowel 8.45

Div 4

Dec 11th

Annascaul V Listowel 8.15

Dec 12th

Ballybunion V Ballyheigue 9.

Div 3

Dec 15th

Killarney V Kingdom 8.15

Ladies

Div 5

Dec 11th

Annascaul V Listowel 8.15

Dec 13th

Brosna V Killarney 8

Div 4

Dec 11th

Moyvane V Killarney 8.30

Div 1/2

Dec 11th

Killarney V Kingdom 8.15

The Butterfield cup takes place on Sunday Dec 10th in Carrigaline in Co. Cork. It will see the best of badminton players from across Munster go to battle and action begins at 10am. Our own Kerry team have been drawn against Waterford at 12.30 in their opening match and will take on the Rebel county afterwards. Best of luck to everyone involved!!

The team is as follows;

Edel Broderick (capt., C’island), Niamh Hickey, Sinead Galvin & Maeve Twomey (all Killarney), Ethan Tritschler, Fergal Hannon & Kelvin McNally (all Listowel), Donie Enright (Moyvane), Gio Gaudino & Tom Bourke (both C’island).