Kerry badminton news

Mens
Div 5
Ballyheigue A 4 Annascaul 2
Listowel 6 Ballyheigue B 0
Kingdom 5 Moyvane 1
Div 4
Killarney 4 Annascaul 2
Div 3
Killarney 6 Moyvane 0
Listowel 5 Kingdom 1
Ladies
Div 4
Killarney 6 Ballyheigue 0
Listowel 5 Moyvane 1
Fixtures for the week ending Dec 15th
Mens
Div 5
Dec 13th
Killarney V Annascaul 8.15
Kingdom V Listowel 8.45
Div 4
Dec 11th
Annascaul V Listowel 8.15
Dec 12th
Ballybunion V Ballyheigue 9.
Div 3
Dec 15th
Killarney V Kingdom 8.15
Ladies
Div 5
Dec 11th
Annascaul V Listowel 8.15
Dec 13th
Brosna V Killarney 8
Div 4
Dec 11th
Moyvane V Killarney 8.30
Div 1/2
Dec 11th
Killarney V Kingdom 8.15
The Butterfield cup takes place on Sunday Dec 10th in Carrigaline in Co. Cork. It will see the best of badminton players from across Munster go to battle and action begins at 10am. Our own Kerry team have been drawn against Waterford at 12.30 in their opening match and will take on the Rebel county afterwards. Best of luck to everyone involved!!
The team is as follows;
Edel Broderick (capt., C’island), Niamh Hickey, Sinead Galvin & Maeve Twomey (all Killarney), Ethan Tritschler, Fergal Hannon & Kelvin McNally (all Listowel), Donie Enright (Moyvane), Gio Gaudino & Tom Bourke (both C’island).