Kerry at Galway today in Intermediate Championship

Kerry are at Galway today in the Glen Dimplex Intermediate Camogie Championship.
The Kingdom are already through to the quarterfinals and cannot improve on third place in the group.
The game this afternoon is on in Athenry at 2.
Kerry team:
1 Emma Lawlor
2 Elaine Ryall
3 Sara Murphy
4 Michelle Costello
5 Aine O'Connor
6 Patrice Diggin
7 Rachel McCarthy (captain)
8 Aoife Behan
9 Ellen O'Donoghue
10 Amy O'Sullivan
11 Caoimhe Spillane
12 AnnMarie Leen
13 Kate Lynch
14 Julianne O'Keeffe
15 Edel Slattery
16 Ciara Moloney
17 Katie O'Dwyer
18 Sarah Lawlor
19 Kate Buckley
20 Cara Cullen
21 Stacy Leahy
22 Jackie Horgan
23 Aisling Hanafin
The knockout phase in the Glen Dimplex Senior Camogie Championship will be finalised this afternoon.
Waterford and Tipperary currently occupy Group 1's quarter-final spots, and they’re away to Clare and Cork respectively.
Wexford and Dublin meet at Bellefield, and can also qualify if those above them slip up.
It’s a straight shootout for the remaining quarter-final place in Group 2, with Antrim facing Limerick at Corrigan Park.
Galway and Kilkenny will decide who goes through to the semi-finals automatically.
While the loser of Down and Offaly's game will be doomed to a relegation playoff.