Kerry at Galway today in Intermediate Championship

Kerry are at Galway today in the Glen Dimplex Intermediate Camogie Championship.

The Kingdom are already through to the quarterfinals and cannot improve on third place in the group.

The game this afternoon is on in Athenry at 2.

Kerry team:

1 Emma Lawlor

2 Elaine Ryall

3 Sara Murphy

4 Michelle Costello

5 Aine O'Connor

6 Patrice Diggin

7 Rachel McCarthy (captain)

8 Aoife Behan

9 Ellen O'Donoghue

10 Amy O'Sullivan

11 Caoimhe Spillane

12 AnnMarie Leen

13 Kate Lynch

14 Julianne O'Keeffe

15 Edel Slattery

16 Ciara Moloney

17 Katie O'Dwyer

18 Sarah Lawlor

19 Kate Buckley

20 Cara Cullen

21 Stacy Leahy

22 Jackie Horgan

23 Aisling Hanafin

The knockout phase in the Glen Dimplex Senior Camogie Championship will be finalised this afternoon.

Waterford and Tipperary currently occupy Group 1's quarter-final spots, and they’re away to Clare and Cork respectively.

Wexford and Dublin meet at Bellefield, and can also qualify if those above them slip up.

It’s a straight shootout for the remaining quarter-final place in Group 2, with Antrim facing Limerick at Corrigan Park.

Galway and Kilkenny will decide who goes through to the semi-finals automatically.

While the loser of Down and Offaly's game will be doomed to a relegation playoff.