Kerry And Galway Secure Hotels For All Ireland Final

Both Kerry and Galway have secured their hotels for the All-Ireland football final.

According to the Irish Examiner, the Kingdom are understood to have booked a hotel in Dublin’s north inner city and will travel to the capital on the day before the final.

Both counties are unlikely to organise post-match banquets open to the public. Providing there isn’t a draw, Galway have scheduled a homecoming event in The Galmont Hotel the following night.

Advertisement

After a less entertaining victory over Derry, Galway are considered by many to be the underdogs to lift the Sam Maguire.

On Radio Kerrys Terrace talk, John Kennedy said that while that Galway match may have been less appealing for the neutral viewer – they will be a different animal when it comes to the final…

