Kerry 13s to play at Oriel Park

Nov 30, 2021 12:11 By radiokerrysport
The Louth versus Kerry 13’s Girls Gaynor Bowl quarter final has been confirmed for Oriel Park - home of Dundalk.

The game kicks off at 3 on Sunday, with a home semi-final the prize for the winners.

