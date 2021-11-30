Kerry 13s to play at Oriel Park

The Louth versus Kerry 13’s Girls Gaynor Bowl quarter final has been confirmed for Oriel Park - home of Dundalk.
The game kicks off at 3 on Sunday, with a home semi-final the prize for the winners.
