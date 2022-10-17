Advertisement
Kerins O'Rahillys or Templenoe To Represent Kerry In Munster Club Championship

Oct 17, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrysport
Kerins O'Rahillys or Templenoe To Represent Kerry In Munster Club Championship
Regardless of who wins the County Final, it will be the winners of this year's Kerry Petroleum Senior Championship title that will represent the county in Munster Club Championship.

Kerins O'Rahilly's will be hoping to regain the form that deserted them during the County Championship when they face Templenoe in Sunday's Final.

Throw-in at Fitzgerald Stadium is at 3pm and it will be live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Before that, Kenmare Shamrocks and last year's County Champions Austin Stacks will be battling to keep their senior status.

Their Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Championship Relegation Play-off is at 1.15 on Sunday in Fitzgerald Stadium.

We'll have live coverage of the second half of that game.

Waterville Frank Caseys and St Michael's Foilmore will meet in Saturday's Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Relegation Final.

Throw-in in Cahersiveen is at 3pm.

The Novice Club Final between Beale and Kilgarvan is at 3.15pm on Saturday in Listry.

