Sport

Kennedy Cup draw has been made

Aug 17, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrysport
The Draws and Fixture schedule for the Group phase of the 2021 Kennedy Cup have been released:

Kerry are in Group F (8 Groups of 4) as second seeds.

The Group is Limerick District, Kerry, Limerick County, North Tipperary.

Sept 11/12 Kerry v Limerick County

October 2nd/3rd Limerick District v Kerry

October 23rd/24th Kerry v North Tipperary

Following the Group’s the schedule is

Quarter finals Nov 13th / 14th
Semi-finals Dec 4th / 5th
Final Dec 11th / 12th.

Padraig Harnett has the details:

