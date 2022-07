After overcoming Armagh in a memorable penalty shootout and getting past Derry in a tough fought semi-final win, Galway are in their first final since 2001.

Their star player that day was Pádraig Joyce. He’s now the manager of the Tribesman and he believes the pressure they’ve faced in each game has stood to his players as the season has gone on.



Kerry V Galway in the All-Ireland Final will be live on Radio Kerry in association with McElligotts Listowel Road Tralee