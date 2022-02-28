Johnson gets US Ryder Cup captaincy

Zach Johnson says the U-S Ryder Cup captaincy is the greatest honour of his career.
He’ll lead their defence of the famous trophy in Rome next year.
Johnson was a vice-captain under Steve Stricker at Whistling Straits last year.
Advertisement
Zach Johnson says the U-S Ryder Cup captaincy is the greatest honour of his career.
He’ll lead their defence of the famous trophy in Rome next year.
Johnson was a vice-captain under Steve Stricker at Whistling Straits last year.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus