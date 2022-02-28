Advertisement
Johnson gets US Ryder Cup captaincy

Feb 28, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrysport
Zach Johnson says the U-S Ryder Cup captaincy is the greatest honour of his career.

He’ll lead their defence of the famous trophy in Rome next year.

Johnson was a vice-captain under Steve Stricker at Whistling Straits last year.

