John Ryan Suspended For 3 Matches Following Citing

Apr 4, 2024 18:11 By brendan
John Ryan Suspended For 3 Matches Following Citing
Munster have been dealt a blow before this weekends Knockout European fixture.

 

Prop John Ryan has been handed a 3 game suspension by the Citing Commissioner for an act of foul play in the win over Cardiff.

The panel found that the incident where he lifted a Cardiff player out of a ruck unsafely, met the Red Card threshold, warranting a six-game suspension but that has been reduced due to his good record, apology and exemplary conduct during the hearing.

 

Ryan will miss this Sundays clash against Northampton Saints as well as the Quarter final if Munster win along with 2 URC games in South Africa.

