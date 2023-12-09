Irish swimmers continue to impress

It's been a busy day for the Irish swimmers at the European Short Course Championships in Romania.

Ellen Walshe recorded a fourth placed finish in the 100 metre butterfly final.

She has picked up a 6th placed finish in the 200 metre individual medley.

Advertisement

The Dublin woman is back in the pool for the 50 metre butterfly semi final which is just underway.

Danielle Hill finished 6th in the 100-metre backstroke final and picked up an Irish record of 57.56 in the process.

Victoria Catterson finished 12th in the semi finals of the 200 metre freestyle.

Advertisement

Her time of 1:55.94 was enough to break her own Irish senior record.