Advertisement
Sport

Irish swimmers continue to impress

Dec 9, 2023 18:01 By radiokerrysport
Irish swimmers continue to impress
Share this article

It's been a busy day for the Irish swimmers at the European Short Course Championships in Romania.

Ellen Walshe recorded a fourth placed finish in the 100 metre butterfly final.

She has picked up a 6th placed finish in the 200 metre individual medley.

Advertisement

The Dublin woman is back in the pool for the 50 metre butterfly semi final which is just underway.

Danielle Hill finished 6th in the 100-metre backstroke final and picked up an Irish record of 57.56 in the process.

Victoria Catterson finished 12th in the semi finals of the 200 metre freestyle.

Advertisement

Her time of 1:55.94 was enough to break her own Irish senior record.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ulster begin Champions Cup with defeat
Advertisement
Man United lose at home to Bournemouth
Rangers beat Dundee
Advertisement

Recommended

Rangers beat Dundee
Over €6,000 approved for Kerry under business users support scheme for kerosene
FAI delegates approve change to gender balance rules
New management team for Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus