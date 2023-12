The Wiffen brothers will do battle on the final day of the European Short Course Championships this evening.

Daniel and Nathan go in the final of the Men’s 800-metre Freestyle looking to finish off Ireland's campaign in a positive fashion.

They take to the pool just after half past 5 this evening in Romania.

Earlier today, Maria Godden clocked a new personal best to finish 14th overall in the heats of the 400-metre freestyle.