Advertisement
Sport

Irish duo to box for gold tomorrow

Feb 25, 2022 16:02 By radiokerrysport
Irish duo to box for gold tomorrow Irish duo to box for gold tomorrow
Share this article

Kellie Harrington and Aoife O’Rourke will both box for gold tomorrow at the Strandja International Tournament in Sofia.

They won their respective semi-finals by unanimous decision today.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus