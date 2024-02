It was a busy morning for the Irish swimmers at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha.

Daniel Wiffen made his third final of the week, after winning his 15-hundred metre freestyle heat.

He goes in the final tomorrow afternoon.

Mona McSharry came second in her 50-metre breaststroke heat this morning.

She's back in the water for the semi-finals just before half 4 Irish Time.