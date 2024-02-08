Ireland To Play England In Nations League

The Republic of Ireland will play England in the Nations League.

They’ve been drawn in the same group along with Finland and Greece.

The first set of fixtures will be played in September.

The FAI has apologised for an email sent to a number of supporters who experienced issues entering Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena in November.

That email claimed supporters’ excessive alcohol and substance intake had led to the issues ahead of the Euro qualifier.

Now the FAI has apologised for any offence caused, and underlined the good behaviour of the travelling support.