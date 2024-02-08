Advertisement
Sport

Ireland To Play England In Nations League

Feb 8, 2024 18:25 By brendan
Ireland To Play England In Nations League
Share this article

The Republic of Ireland will play England in the Nations League.

They’ve been drawn in the same group along with Finland and Greece.

The first set of fixtures will be played in September.

Advertisement

====

The FAI has apologised for an email sent to a number of supporters who experienced issues entering Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena in November.

That email claimed supporters’ excessive alcohol and substance intake had led to the issues ahead of the Euro qualifier.

Advertisement

Now the FAI has apologised for any offence caused, and underlined the good behaviour of the travelling support.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ukraine Ask For Review Into Athletes Supporting War
Advertisement
Attitudes Need To Change For GAA Stadiums To Prosper
Mounthawk Slight Favourites Ahead Of All Tralee Final
Advertisement

Recommended

Ukraine Ask For Review Into Athletes Supporting War
Attitudes Need To Change For GAA Stadiums To Prosper
Mounthawk Slight Favourites Ahead Of All Tralee Final
Ireland Lose To Israel In Riga
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus