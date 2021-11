Ireland's first Autumn International is just getting underway at the Aviva Stadium.

Johnny Sexton has led out the hosts on the occasion of his 100th cap for his country.

Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan is in line to win his maiden cap from the bench.

Elsewhere, England host Tonga at Twickenham from a quarter-past-three.

Wales face a tough test in bouncing back from a heavy defeat to New Zealand in their opener when they host world champions South Africa at half-five.