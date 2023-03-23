Ireland do enough to get past Latvia

The Republic of Ireland have prepared for next Monday's European Championship qualifier with France by beating Latvia 3-2 in a friendly at Lansdowne Road.

18-year-old Evan Ferguson scored on his first start, with Callum O'Dowda and Chiedozie Ogbene also on the mark.

Will Smallbone and Mikey Johnston both made their international debuts, and Smallbone won the man of the match award.

Manager Stephen Kenny was happy with the contribution of both Ferguson and Smallbone.

Seamus Coleman picked up a knock playing in his last game for Everton, but Kenny expects him to be fit for Monday's game.

France play the Netherlands tomorrow.