Ireland coach wants James Lowe to 'be himself' against Japan

Ireland head-coach Andy Farrell wants James Lowe to 'be himself' in tomorrow's Autumn international against Japan.

The Leinster winger is back in the starting 15 after losing his place in the squad during the Six Nations.

Farrell has been outlining what he hopes to see from the 29-year-old

England captain Owen Farrell looks set to miss their opening autumn international with Tonga after testing positive for COVID-19.

He's been put in isolation while waiting for the results of further tests.

An additional round of P-C-R checks were carried out yesterday after a member of support staff also got a positive result.