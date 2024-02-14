Gold For Ireland

Daniel Wiffen has won Ireland’s first ever World Championship long-course swimming medal.

He took gold in this afternoon’s final of the men’s 800-metre freestyle in Doha.

Wiffen was just over a second outside his own national best, but touched the wall 2-seconds quicker than silver medal winner Elijah Winnington.

Italy’s Gregorio Peltrinieri took bronze.

Earlier today, Shane Ryan and Maria Godden failed to progress from their heats of the 100-metre freestyle and 50-metre backstroke respectively.