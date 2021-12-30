Advertisement
Gerwyn Price reaches World Championships quarter final

Dec 30, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
In Darts, World number one Gerwyn Price defeated Dirk Van Duijvenbode four sets to one in the evening session of the first leg for a place in the World championships quarter final at the Alexander Palace in London.

