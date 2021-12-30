Gerwyn Price reaches World Championships quarter final

In Darts, World number one Gerwyn Price defeated Dirk Van Duijvenbode four sets to one in the evening session of the first leg for a place in the World championships quarter final at the Alexander Palace in London.
Advertisement
In Darts, World number one Gerwyn Price defeated Dirk Van Duijvenbode four sets to one in the evening session of the first leg for a place in the World championships quarter final at the Alexander Palace in London.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus