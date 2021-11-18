Gerrard- It's an "honour" to be the new head coach of Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard says it's an "honour" to be the new head coach of Aston Villa.

The former Rangers boss has taken over from Dean Smith with the club 16th in the Premier League.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow has hailed the appointment of Steven Gerrard as their new boss as a "fantastic moment in this club's history".

He's moved to the midlands from Rangers where he led them to the Scottish Premiership title last season.

Villa are just two points above the Premier League's relegation zone, but Purslow hopes Gerrard can eventually bring them European football.

Gerrard's first game in charge of Villa is at home to Brighton on Saturday.