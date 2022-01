Garvey's Tralee Warriors are the InsureMyHouse.ie National Cup Champions after an impressive 13 point victory over C&S Neptune in the Final last night.

MVP Daniel Jakobitis and Aaron Calixte both chipped in with 19 points and Eoin Quigley netted 14 points in the 88-75 win over the Cork side.

Alan Cantwell and James 'Boo Boo' Fleming were on commentary duty for Radio Kerry.

Advertisement

Alan Cantwell spoke to Warriors Coach John Dowling after the game.