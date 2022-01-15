Advertisement
Galway win FBD League final

Jan 15, 2022
Galway got their hands on some early season silverware last night.

The second half introduction of Shane Walsh helped steer them to a 2-point win over Roscommon in the FBD League final.

Dublin will seal their O’Byrne Cup final place with a win over Longford at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this afternoon.

In the same section, Offaly play Louth.

Wexford, Wicklow and Laois all have hopes of making the semi-finals from Group B.

Wexford lead on points difference ahead of their game with Meath in Ashbourne.

While Laois face Wicklow at Crettyard.

The winner of the meeting of Antrim and Donegal will secure a Doctor McKenna Cup semi-final.

Armagh can leap above Cavan in Section B if they beat a Tyrone side still finding their feet.

While Derry take on Fermanagh in Section C.

