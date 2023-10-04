Advertisement
Oct 4, 2023 11:35 By radiokerrysport
GAA news and results
Cork's Alan Cadogan has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

Cadogan made his senior debut with the Rebels back in 2014 and walks away with two Munster titles.

In a statement, the Douglas clubman thanked the Cork management, the county board and his family for their 'belief and support.'

Derry GAA have confirmed additional members of Mickey Harte's management team.

Former All-Star Enda Muldoon will remain in situ, while Paul McFlynn and Matt Godfrey will also link up with the Oak Leaf county.

Meanwhile, former Derry boss Ciaran Meenagh will be part of Conor Laverty's set-up in Down next season.

Mid Kerry Minor League Sponsored by Sugrue Excavation Beaufort result

Beaufort 0-11 Miltown Castlemaine 2-14

John Mitchels 2-06(12) defeated Laune Rangers 0-11 in the Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition in Stacks park last evening.

North Kerry Under 14 Hurling Championship play off

Abbeydorney v Lixnaw @ Abbeydorney, 6.30pm

