Full house expected for Republic of Ireland's clash with Portugal

A full house of almost 52 thousand supporters will be at the Aviva Stadium tonight for the Republic of Ireland's penultimate World Cup qualifier against Portugal.

Nathan Collins is being tipped to start in defence with Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo the main threat for the visitors.

Ireland won't be going to the finals in Qatar, but it's a chance to finish the campaign on a high.

Kick-off is at 7.45.

And midfielder Jeff Hendrick says everyone needs to keep an eye on Ronaldo following his late goals in Faro.

Elsewhere, a consortium led by former owner Andy Connolly is to take over Dundalk, with Peak 6 ending their ownership of the club.

Dundalk currently lie sixth in the League of Ireland Premier Division, 27 points behind champions Shamrock Rovers.