Friday local GAA fixtures & results

May 27, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
County Senior Football League
First named at home
Games at 7.30

Division 1
Dr. Crokes V Austin Stacks
Dingle V Spa

Division 6B
Na Gaeil V Rathmore

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Tralee Parnells home to Ballyheigue 8:15

North Kerry Senior Football League
Division 2 Final
Sponsored by McCarthy Group Insurance
7.30 in Coolard
Duagh v Asdee

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League
Shield Semi Final
Sponsored by Lee Strand
At 8
Ballymac V Churchill

East Kerry U17 Football League
sponsored by Talter Jack
Division 3
Scartaglin/Cordal v Fossa at 7.00

South Kerry Under 15 Football League
Division 2
6.45 at Dromid
Waterville/Dromid Pearses versus Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist

