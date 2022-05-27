Friday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Football League
First named at home
Games at 7.30
Division 1
Dr. Crokes V Austin Stacks
Dingle V Spa
Division 6B
Na Gaeil V Rathmore
County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Tralee Parnells home to Ballyheigue 8:15
North Kerry Senior Football League
Division 2 Final
Sponsored by McCarthy Group Insurance
7.30 in Coolard
Duagh v Asdee
Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League
Shield Semi Final
Sponsored by Lee Strand
At 8
Ballymac V Churchill
East Kerry U17 Football League
sponsored by Talter Jack
Division 3
Scartaglin/Cordal v Fossa at 7.00
South Kerry Under 15 Football League
Division 2
6.45 at Dromid
Waterville/Dromid Pearses versus Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist