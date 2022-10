Having been awarded their All Stars yesterday morning, David Clifford of Kerry, Cillian McDaid and Shane Walsh are all vying for Footballer Of The Year.

This year's Hurling All-Star team will be revealed at Dublin’s Convention Centre tonight.

12 of Limerick's All-Ireland winning side are among the nominees.

Treaty duo Diarmaid Byrnes and Barry Nash stand between TJ Reid and a second Hurler of the Year award.