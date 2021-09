The fixtures for the pool stage of this season’s Heineken Champions Cup have been revealed.

Munster’s campaign begins away to Wasps over the weekend of December 10th-12th.

They host Castres one week later and then go to the French side in mid January.

Advertisement

Munster host Wasps the week after that, January 21st to 23rd.

Leinster and Connacht will both be at home on the opening weekend, facing Bath and Stade Francais respectively.

Ulster travel to Clermont.