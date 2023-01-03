Advertisement
Fitzgerald begins second stint as Waterford hurling manager tonight

Jan 3, 2023 07:01 By radiokerrysport
Davy Fitzgerald begins his second stint as Waterford hurling manager tonight.

The Deise go up against former boss Liam Cahill as they take on Tipperary in the Munster Hurling League.

Throw-in at Fraher Field is at 7pm.

