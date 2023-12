Irish snooker player Fergal O'Brien has announced his decision to retire from the sport at the end of the current season.

The former Masters finalist will call time on a career that spanned 30 years and also saw him win the British Open.

O'Brien was relegated from the professional tour last year but quickly regained his status in Q School.

The Dubliner says he will focus on media work and coaching when he lays down the cue next year