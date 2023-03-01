Advertisement
Sport

FA Cup fifth round fixtures and fourth round Results

Mar 1, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrypodcast
FA Cup fifth round fixtures and fourth round Results FA Cup fifth round fixtures and fourth round Results
Share this article

Leicester City are out - beaten 2-1 at home by Blackburn Rovers.

Sammie Szmodics who was called up to Stephen Kenny's squad two years ago - scored the second for the Championship side.

Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City ran out 3-nil winners at Bristol City.

Advertisement

And Fulham eliminated Leeds United by 2 goals to nil.

In the fifth round tonight, Manchester United host West Ham at Old Trafford from 7.45.

Elsewhere, Tottenham go to Sheffield United, it's Southampton against Grimsby Town and Burnley at home to Fleetwood.

Advertisement

The draw for the quarter finals will be made after those ties.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus