FA Cup fifth round fixtures and fourth round Results

Leicester City are out - beaten 2-1 at home by Blackburn Rovers.

Sammie Szmodics who was called up to Stephen Kenny's squad two years ago - scored the second for the Championship side.

Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City ran out 3-nil winners at Bristol City.

And Fulham eliminated Leeds United by 2 goals to nil.

In the fifth round tonight, Manchester United host West Ham at Old Trafford from 7.45.

Elsewhere, Tottenham go to Sheffield United, it's Southampton against Grimsby Town and Burnley at home to Fleetwood.

The draw for the quarter finals will be made after those ties.