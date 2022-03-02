Advertisement
Everton suspend sponsorship deal with Alisher Usmanov's companies

Mar 2, 2022 14:03 By radiokerrysport
Everton have suspended their sponsorship deals with companies owned by Alisher Usmanov.

The Uzbek-born billionaire has had his assets frozen by the EU, and is believed to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement today, Everton say they have suspended with immediate effect their agreements with USM, Megafon and Yota.

Usmanov's arrangements with the club includes a €36million euro deal for the option of naming rights for their proposed new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

