Everton suspend sponsorship deal with Alisher Usmanov's companies

Everton have suspended their sponsorship deals with companies owned by Alisher Usmanov.

The Uzbek-born billionaire has had his assets frozen by the EU, and is believed to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement today, Everton say they have suspended with immediate effect their agreements with USM, Megafon and Yota.

Usmanov's arrangements with the club includes a €36million euro deal for the option of naming rights for their proposed new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.