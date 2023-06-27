European Games update

The Irish men's sevens rugby side can secure Olympic qualification today.
The kick-off time for the match against Portugal in the semi-finals at the European Games has been pushed back.
The match will start at 2-minutes-past-2 Irish time.
The final - with Spain and Great Britain on the other side of the draw - takes place this evening.
The winner of the tournament will secure a place at next year's Olympics in Paris.
=
In boxing, Michaela Walsh is in featherweight last-16 action in Krakow this evening.
Aoife O’Rourke and Daina Moorehouse also take to the ring for Ireland.
=
A morning of swim, bike and run saw Erin McConnell finishing in 27th place in her triathlon debut for Team Ireland.
In fencing - after coming through the pool stage, Giacomo Pietrobelli lost 15-14 in an incredibly close fight against Swede Jonathan Svensson.
Emma Davis bowed out of the Women’s Recurve after a defeat to Austrian archer, Elisabeth Straka