European Games update

The Irish men's sevens rugby side can secure Olympic qualification today.

The kick-off time for the match against Portugal in the semi-finals at the European Games has been pushed back.

The match will start at 2-minutes-past-2 Irish time.

The final - with Spain and Great Britain on the other side of the draw - takes place this evening.

The winner of the tournament will secure a place at next year's Olympics in Paris.

In boxing, Michaela Walsh is in featherweight last-16 action in Krakow this evening.

Aoife O’Rourke and Daina Moorehouse also take to the ring for Ireland.

A morning of swim, bike and run saw Erin McConnell finishing in 27th place in her triathlon debut for Team Ireland.

In fencing - after coming through the pool stage, Giacomo Pietrobelli lost 15-14 in an incredibly close fight against Swede Jonathan Svensson.

Emma Davis bowed out of the Women’s Recurve after a defeat to Austrian archer, Elisabeth Straka