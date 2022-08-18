Advertisement
English is Through But Barr Misses Out

Aug 18, 2022 11:08 By radiokerrysport
English is Through But Barr Misses Out
Mark English has advanced to the semi-finals of the men's 800 metres.

The Donegal native won his heat in a time of 1 minute 47 point 5-4 seconds.

Thomas Barr has missed out on a place in the final of the men's 400 metres hurdles.

Michelle Finn finished 7th in her semi final of the 3000 metres Steeplechase and has qualified for the final.

Louise Shanahan has qualified for the semi finals of the women's 800 metres.

Andrew Coscoran is in the 1500 metres final this evening and Roisin Flanagan runs in the 5000 metres final.

