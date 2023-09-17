East Kerry begin title defence with victory

Champions East Kerry have begun their Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship title defence with a win.
They defeated South Kerry 3-13 to 1-11. Tim Moynihan reports
Kerins O Rahilly’s beat Shannon Rangers 1-21 to 1-16. Tim Moynihan reports
There are two double headers this afternoon in the Championship.
At Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney Rathmore and St Kieran’s face off at 1.30, followed at 3.30 by Feale Rangers against Kenmare.
At Austin Stack Park, Tralee the opener is at 2.15 between Dingle and Dr Crokes, with a 4.15 start for Mid Kerry against Spa.
