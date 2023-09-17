East Kerry begin title defence with victory

Champions East Kerry have begun their Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship title defence with a win.

They defeated South Kerry 3-13 to 1-11. Tim Moynihan reports

Kerins O Rahilly’s beat Shannon Rangers 1-21 to 1-16. Tim Moynihan reports

Advertisement

There are two double headers this afternoon in the Championship.

At Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney Rathmore and St Kieran’s face off at 1.30, followed at 3.30 by Feale Rangers against Kenmare.

St.Kierans manager Fergus Fitzmaurice

Advertisement

Rathmore manager Denis Moynihan

Feale Rangers manager Pat Barry

Kenmare manager Kieran Moriarty

Advertisement

At Austin Stack Park, Tralee the opener is at 2.15 between Dingle and Dr Crokes, with a 4.15 start for Mid Kerry against Spa.

Dingle selector Liam O'Connor

Crokes selector Finian Moran

Advertisement

Mid Kerry manager Peter O'Sullivan

Spa selector Conor Gleeson