Sport

Dublin hurlers get off to winning start; Roscommon footballers begin campaign tonight

Jan 5, 2024 07:45 By radiokerrysport
Dublin hurlers get off to winning start; Roscommon footballers begin campaign tonight
The Dublin hurlers got their new season off to a winning start last night.

They beat Westmeath in the first round of the Walsh Cup by 2-31 to 1-12 at Parnell Park.

In Portlaoise, Laois overcame Offaly by 2-18 to 18 points.

New York are through to the Connacht Hurling League final after a 1-27 to 1-16 win over a Galway Development side at the Connacht GAA Airdome.

The Roscommon senior footballers begin their Connacht FBD League campaign tonight.

Davy Burke's team go up against Sligo in a quarter-final clash at the Connacht GAA Airdome.

Throw-in is at 7pm.

