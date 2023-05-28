Advertisement
Sport

Dublin held by Roscommon

May 28, 2023 18:05 By radiokerrysport
Dublin held by Roscommon Dublin held by Roscommon
Share this article

In the All Ireland Football Championship round robin at Croke Park, Dublin and Roscommon drew.

It ended Dublin 1-11 Roscommon 14 points.

Donie Smith earned a draw for the Connacht side with a late free.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus