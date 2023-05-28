Dublin held by Roscommon

In the All Ireland Football Championship round robin at Croke Park, Dublin and Roscommon drew.
It ended Dublin 1-11 Roscommon 14 points.
Donie Smith earned a draw for the Connacht side with a late free.
