The weather-disrupted Dubai Desert Classic will finish on Monday, the DP World Tour has confirmed.

Rory McIlroy finished his first round earlier today, carding a six-under-par 66.

That leaves him two shots off joint leaders Richard Bland and Ian Poulter.

Shane Lowry will resume from three-under tomorrow, with Tom McKibben two-over.

Padraig Harrington is nine-over-par.