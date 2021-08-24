Draw made for 2021 Gaynor Cup

The Groups for the rearranged 2021 Gaynor Cups were released today.

25 Leagues have entered the 13’s with 23 Leagues in the 15’s.

Kerry are in Group C in both age groups.

In the 13’s it’s

Cork, Kerry, South Tipperary, Limerick County and Limerick Desmond.

In the 15’s it’s

Cork, Kerry, South Tipperary, Limerick County and West Cork.

The first games are set for September 18/19 with the finals due to be played on the weekend of December 11th/12th.

The exact sequence of Group games will be released in the coming days.