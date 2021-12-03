Advertisement
District Football Final brought forward by a day

Dec 3, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrysport
The Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship Final has been brought forward by a day.

Dingle and An Ghaeltacht will now clash in the decider on Saturday December 11th at 2.30.

