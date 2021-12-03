District Football Final brought forward by a day

The Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship Final has been brought forward by a day.
Dingle and An Ghaeltacht will now clash in the decider on Saturday December 11th at 2.30.
Advertisement
The Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship Final has been brought forward by a day.
Dingle and An Ghaeltacht will now clash in the decider on Saturday December 11th at 2.30.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus