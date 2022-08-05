Dingle Racing Weekend Gets Underway Today

Dingle hosts its annnual meeting this weekend with the first of three days racing getting under at 4 o'clock today.

The weekend action will continue at 2.30 on Saturday and Sunday.

In other racing, there's a seven race card at Wexford later on where the first goes to post at 4:45 - the going is good.

While the first of seven races at Tipperary is off at 5-o'clock - the going there is also good.

In the UK, there's a busy day of racing:

Brighton, 1.20 - good to firm

Musselburgh, 1.40 - good, good to firm in places

Thirsk, 2 o'clock, good, good to soft in places

Haydock, 5.07 - good to soft, good in places

Newmarket, 5.25 - good to firm