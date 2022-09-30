Advertisement
Sport

Derry will look to turn up the heat on leaders Shamrock Rovers

Sep 30, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
Derry will look to turn up the heat on leaders Shamrock Rovers Derry will look to turn up the heat on leaders Shamrock Rovers
Share this article

Derry City will look to turn up the heat on SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers tonight.

A win away to St. Patrick's Athletic would see the Candystripes close the gap at the top to two points.

Elsewhere, the final Louth derby of the season sees Dundalk host Drogheda United.

Advertisement

And it's Bohemians up against UCD at Dalymount Park.

All of those games kick off at 7.45.

At 8pm, bottom side Finn Harps welcome Shelbourne to Ballybofey,

Advertisement

Galway United can ill-afford a slip up away to Treaty United tonight if they are to avoid conceding the First Division title to Cork City.

Third placed Waterford entertain Cobh Ramblers, Wexford face Bray, and there's the Midlands Clasico with Athlone Town facing Longford Town.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus