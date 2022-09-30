Derry will look to turn up the heat on leaders Shamrock Rovers

Derry City will look to turn up the heat on SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers tonight.

A win away to St. Patrick's Athletic would see the Candystripes close the gap at the top to two points.

Elsewhere, the final Louth derby of the season sees Dundalk host Drogheda United.

And it's Bohemians up against UCD at Dalymount Park.

All of those games kick off at 7.45.

At 8pm, bottom side Finn Harps welcome Shelbourne to Ballybofey,

Galway United can ill-afford a slip up away to Treaty United tonight if they are to avoid conceding the First Division title to Cork City.

Third placed Waterford entertain Cobh Ramblers, Wexford face Bray, and there's the Midlands Clasico with Athlone Town facing Longford Town.