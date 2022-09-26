Deerpark Scratch Cup success for John McGrath

The Deerpark Scratch Cups saw a first ever success for John McGrath in the Senior Mens event as he shot a fine final round of 10 under par to dethrone Damien Fleming and win by two strokes in the finish.

McGrath had won his first ever Scratch Cup a year earlier in Listowel but a home success eluded him for a long time prior to Sunday. Both McGrath and Fleming were part of a four way tie after the first 36 holes on 14 under par alongside both Tralee’s Jason O’Regan and Bruff’s Kieran Earls. McGrath had been 13 under for his first 18 holes on the day last Sunday but didn’t slow down in the playoff as he finished on a 24 under par score that Fleming could only get within two shots of.

Earls would claim third from Jason O’Regan finishing on 20 under overall as the Final 18 prize in the Senior event went down to ‘back three’ after both Bruff’s Liam O’Donovan and Alan Hobbart (Tralee) shot eight under par with O’Donovan claiming the prize in the finish. The Intermediate Mens event saw Deerpark’s Lorcan Martin come back from two strokes behind to 36 hole leader Erin Moloney (on 11 under par) to win by one from Erin with a score of 13 under par. John Minogue from the Riverdale club in Nenagh was third on 10 under par with Roger Guthrie from Tralee winning the Last 18 prize in this grade with four under par.

The Junior Mens event saw Michael Creagh prevent a Deerpark clean sweep on the day as the Tralee player shot a solid level par total of 162 to win by six shots from Fintan Martin from the host club. Sean O’Brien of Deerpark claimed third on countback from Tralee’s Mark O’Regan on 171 as Shaun Donegan from Bruff won the Last 18 prize in this section with 56. The Ladies section was won by Deerpark’s Margaret C Looney ahead of Catriona O’Connor from Tralee meanwhile.

This weekend sees five pairs from Tralee take part in the National Scotch Foursomes Finals in Larkspur Park in Cashel, Co Tipperary. In the Mixed section the pairs of Danny O’Leary & Rosemaire O’Sullivan, Alan & Catriona O’Connor along with Tony Blake and Lisa O’Connor are taking part while in the Non-Mixed section Jamie Blake & Michael Conway along with Jason Cregan and Alan Hobbart are both taking part.