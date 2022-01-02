Danny says injury hit Leicester doing as good as they can

With 2021 coming to an end Leicester are looking like they're going to miss out on a Champions League spot again unless they turn things around in the next few weeks.

Leicester currently sit in 10th in the premier league with only 18 games played at the time of writing.

They have been hit by a Covid outbreak in recent week which called a halt to their season for a while.

Only a couple of days ago they also got news that Jamie Vardy will be missing for atleast a month with a hamstring problem.

Today we spoke with Danny Sheehan, Leicester fan from Kerry about their season so far: