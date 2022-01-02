Advertisement
Sport

Danny says injury hit Leicester doing as good as they can

Jan 2, 2022 15:01 By radiokerrysport
Danny says injury hit Leicester doing as good as they can Danny says injury hit Leicester doing as good as they can
Share this article

With 2021 coming to an end Leicester are looking like they're going to miss out on a Champions League spot again unless they turn things around in the next few weeks.

Leicester currently sit in 10th in the premier league with only 18 games played at the time of writing.

They have been hit by a Covid outbreak in recent week which called a halt to their season for a while.

Advertisement

Only a couple of days ago they also got news that Jamie Vardy will be missing for atleast a month with a hamstring problem.

Today we spoke with Danny Sheehan, Leicester fan from Kerry about their season so far:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus