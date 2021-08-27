Advertisement
Cyclist just misses out on medal

Aug 27, 2021 07:08 By radiokerrysport
Cyclist just misses out on medal
Galway cyclist Ronan Grimes has just missed out on a bronze medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

He was beaten by Colombia's Diego Duenas in the C4 4000 metres individual pursuit.

Earlier, Richael Timothy ended in 10th place in her discipline - the C1 to C3 500 metres Time Trial.

For the third time this week Limerick's Roisin Ni Riain has qualified for a swimming final.

The 16 year old made it out of the heats of the S13 400 metres freestyle.

Her final is just before a quarter to 12 Irish time.

Kerrie Leonard finished 18th in the ranking round of Archery's Individual Compound Open.

Colin Judge was knocked out in the last 16 of the table tennis competition.

Equestrian rider Michael Murphy is just about to compete in the Grade 1 Individual test.

While Kate Kerr-Horan is in action in a Grade 3 Individual test a little later.

Then this afternoon, Greta Streimikyte runs in the heats of the T13 1500 metres.

