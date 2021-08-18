County Intermediate Hurling Championship

They was 3 Preliminary round games in the Intermediate Hurling Championship 2021 last evening,

Tralee Parnells 4-13 St Brendan's 0-12

Causeway 2-17 Ballyheigue 1-11

Crotta O'Neill's 3-16 Abbeydorney 1-20

The Qtr finals are set for Sunday August 29th.

In the Senior Championship,

We’ve two live games this weekend on Radio Kerry Sport.

1st at 2pm on Saturday Crotta O Neills play St. Brendan’s and then at 7pm it’s Lixnaw vs Abbeydorney and that game is live with thanks for Ardfert Furniture and Foley’s Gala Express Lixnaw.

There was one game in the South Kerry Under 15 League Round 4,

Skellig Rangers 4.8 St Michaels/Foilmore 1.16

And there was games last night in the Kerry LGFA U12 Leagues, Rd 4 Results:

Div 1

Southern Gaels 3-14 v Cromane 1-09

Scartaglen 0-09 v Listowel Emmets 1-06

Div 3

Churchill 2-07 v ISG 2-05

Brosna Knocknagashel 4-07 v Legion 1-01

Div 4

Na Gaeil 1-07 v Kilcummin 2-06

Ballyduff 5-03 v Beaufort 5-08