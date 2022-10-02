County football honours for Crokes

Dr Crokes are Randles Brothers Ladies County Intermediate football champions.

The final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney saw them overcome Scartaglen 1-10 to 1-6.

In the 8thh minute a Shauna Tangney goal for Scart put them ahead by 1-1 to 0-1 but Crokes were level by the 16th minute. 2 further points by Crokes had them in front by 0-6 to 1-1 in the 20th minute. A first score in 18 minutes saw Scartaglin pull a point back 4 minutes from half-time. That was the final score of the period as Crokes led 0-7 to 1-2 at half time.

A low scoring start to the second half ensued and Crokes were ahead at the 3/4 stage by 8 points to 1-4. Kate Stack then netted to nudge Crokes 4 clear and they led by 5 approaching the closing 8 minutes; 1-10 to 1-5. Scart narrowed the gap to four, 5 minutes from time, but there was no further scoring.