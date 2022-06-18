Countdown on to Kerry versus Mayo

It will be Kerry versus Mayo on the double next weekend.
The counties meet in the Minor Championship on Saturday, then the Seniors on Sunday.
Michael D McAndrew of Midwest Radio
Advertisement
It will be Kerry versus Mayo on the double next weekend.
The counties meet in the Minor Championship on Saturday, then the Seniors on Sunday.
Michael D McAndrew of Midwest Radio
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus