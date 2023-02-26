Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé review

The Lidl sponsored Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé 2023 also supported by EJ Menswear, Kerry County Council and Udarás Na Gaeltachta took place in West Kerry at the weekend.

With 20 Teams taking part in both Ladies & Mens Football at Junior, Intermediate and Senior Level The Lidl sponsored Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé 2023 delivered a feast of football to Corca Dhuibhne.

In the Junior Men Final played in the new pitch in Gallarus, Beale of Kerry beat St James of Cork on a scoreline of, Beale 2-11 to 2-6 St James.

In the Junior Ladies Shield Final played in Pobalscoil Corca Dhuibhne, Annascaul/Castlegregory of Kerry beat Newtown Mountkennedy of Wicklow on a scoreline of, Annascaul/Castlegregory 4-4 to 0-0 Newtown Mountkennedy.

In the Junior Ladies Final played in Pobalscoil Corca Dhuibhne, Dingle of Kerry beat Cill Óige of Westmeath on a scoreline of, Dingle 1-4 to 1-3 Cill Óige.

In the Intermediate Ladies Shield Final played in the new pitch in Gallarus, Clann Mhuire of Dublin beat Corca Dhuibhne of Kerry on a scoreline of, Clann Mhuire 3-3 to 1-3 Corca Dhuibhne.

In the Intermediate Ladies Final played in the new pitch in Gallarus, Belturbet Redhills of Cavan beat Ratoath of Meath on a scoreline of, Belturbet 2-3 to 0-5 Ratoath.

In the Senior Ladies Shield Final played in Pobalscoil Corca Dhuibhne, Na Gaeil of Kerry beat Crosserlough of Cavan on a scoreline of, Na Gaeil 1-5 to 1-4 Crosserlough.

In the Senior Ladies Final played in Gallarus, Clonguish of Longford beat Thomas Davis of Dublin on a scoreline of, Clonguish 1-12 to 1-6 Thomas Davis. This makes it Three in a row for Clonguish of Longford to win the Senior Ladies competition.

In the Senior Men’s Final played in Gallarus, Killannin of Galway beat Monaleen of Limerick on a scoreline of Killannin 3-8 to 0-11 Monaleen. So Killannin of Galway are the Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé 2023 Senior Men’s champions and will be bringing the Dermot Earley Cup to Galway for the year.

The Player of the Tournament in the Ladies Competition of the Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé 2023 was Ciara Healy of Clonguish, a real team player with all the skills, who made scores and more importantly took her scores.

The Player of the Tournament in the Mens Competition of the Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé 2023 was Edwin Murray of Killannin, a very capable defender who read the game superbly and carried the ball forward with pace and purpose.