Candidate in Kenmare local electoral area says Killorglin to Anglont Road Improvement Scheme urgently needed

May 14, 2024 14:01 By radiokerrynews
Damian Quigg Sinn Fein Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Sinn Féin candidate in the Kenmare local electoral area says the N72 Killorglin to Anglont Road Improvement Scheme is urgently needed.

Damian Quigg says "locals have been asking for a footpath here for almost fifty years" believing a safe walkaway from Laune Bridge along the N72 Killarney Road is long overdue.

Mr Quigg agrees with the need for "environmental, archeological and public consultation surveys", but says "the pace … is simply too slow".

He argues "something is very wrong with our entire process for delivering road and footpath improvements when decades can pass before a simple 2.5km footpath can be agreed upon”.

